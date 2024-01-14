Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $78.68 and a 1-year high of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

