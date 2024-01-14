Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.5 %
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2622478 earnings per share for the current year.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
