Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Buys 1,083 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.58 and its 200-day moving average is $459.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

