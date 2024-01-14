Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.