Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head to Head Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 15.52 Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.33 $17.33 million ($2.79) -1.08

Profitability

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79% Blue Ridge Bankshares -26.86% -23.27% -1.64%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 2 1 0 2.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

