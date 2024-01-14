Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Meritage Homes worth $54,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

