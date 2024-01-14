Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.57 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Vontier worth $52,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vontier by 174.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $333,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

