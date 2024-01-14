Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 20,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 68.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 6,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $553.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

