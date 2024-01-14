BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of BeiGene worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $175.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

