Benchmark Upgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to “Buy”

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.82 million, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.31. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.40 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 99.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 110,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

