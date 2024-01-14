BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.11.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
