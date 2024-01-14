BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

