BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.