Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.67.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday.

BIIB stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

