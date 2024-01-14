Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

