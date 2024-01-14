Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$17.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$14.11 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The firm has a market cap of C$758.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

