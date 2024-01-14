BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

