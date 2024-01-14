BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
