BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $169.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

