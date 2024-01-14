BMO Capital Markets Cuts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$15.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 247.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Solaris Resources

Shares of SLS opened at C$4.32 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$640.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.