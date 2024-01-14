BNP Paribas Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Outperform

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

