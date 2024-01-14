Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.00.
BBD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$52.60 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.48.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
