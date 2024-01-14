Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$286.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$278.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$264.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$250.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$197.66 and a 12-month high of C$281.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.488189 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

