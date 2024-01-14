Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 171,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

