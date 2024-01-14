Brokers Set Expectations for Public Storage’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

