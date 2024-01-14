Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,622 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

