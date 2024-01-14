Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 837 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Silgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

