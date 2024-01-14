Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,530,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

