Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

