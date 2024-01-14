Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

