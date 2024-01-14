Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

