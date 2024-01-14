Brown Advisory Inc. Has $156.76 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,401 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $156,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 150,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

