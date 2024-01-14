Brown Advisory Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

