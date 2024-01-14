Brown Advisory Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

