Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $202,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.62 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

