Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $209,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

