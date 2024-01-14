Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $215,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

