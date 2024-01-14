Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of LLYVA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.
Insider Activity
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
