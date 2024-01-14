Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLYVA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

