Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,145,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,805,920. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

