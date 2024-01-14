Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

