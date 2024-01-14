Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

