Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.