Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 25,683 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 658,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

