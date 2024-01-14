Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 40,306 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $13,306,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,713,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,485,652.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 42,402 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $58,938.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,713,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,485,652.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,259,251 shares of company stock worth $1,878,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

