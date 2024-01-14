Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.