Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

