Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,741,700 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the December 15th total of 2,333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

