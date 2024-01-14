Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,741,700 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the December 15th total of 2,333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.1 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.