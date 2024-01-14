BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

