Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 3.8 %
CFWFF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
About Calfrac Well Services
