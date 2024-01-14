Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 8.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 941,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 865,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of C$193.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2566735 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

