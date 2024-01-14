Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.63

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 4140797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

