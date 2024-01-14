Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $126.21 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

