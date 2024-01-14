Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CZMWY opened at $112.88 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

